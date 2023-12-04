Sittner & Nelson LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of MCY stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,825. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.15. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -69.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

