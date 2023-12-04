Sittner & Nelson LLC Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sittner & Nelson LLC cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up approximately 0.8% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $5.41 on Monday, reaching $115.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,792. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.56.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

