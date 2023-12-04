Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sittner & Nelson LLC trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 1.2% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,346 shares of company stock valued at $299,530. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.27. 821,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,191. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

