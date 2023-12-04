Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 12,950 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sittner & Nelson LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,896 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:T traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,898,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,182,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AT&T
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Pure Storage stock fumbles for a rare buying opportunity
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 2 energy drink makers to wake up your portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.