Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

