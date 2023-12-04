Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Sittner & Nelson LLC reduced its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 441,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,574. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $33.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $935,990. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

