Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 577 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.4% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,848,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.32. The company has a market capitalization of $272.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.