Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 75 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,106 shares of company stock valued at $63,015,982. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $15.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $451.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,212,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,091,645. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $453.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.