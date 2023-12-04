Sittner & Nelson LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after buying an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.56. 6,589,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,838,572. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

