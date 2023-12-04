Sittner & Nelson LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sittner & Nelson LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.15. 7,170,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,585,953. The company has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

