Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 204,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 319,366 shares.The stock last traded at $33.43 and had previously closed at $32.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.37.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $109,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,356,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,108,000 after purchasing an additional 352,971 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,911,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 205.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 530,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,569.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 734,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

