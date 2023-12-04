SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -162.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

SL Green Realty stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.20. 3,336,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

