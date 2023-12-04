Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Smart Powerr Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CREG traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,009. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

