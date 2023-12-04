Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CREG

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CREG remained flat at $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

(Get Free Report)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.