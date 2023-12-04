Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CREG
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.