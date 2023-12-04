SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given a C$24.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins set a C$28.50 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.29.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$23.71 on Thursday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$28.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.96. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.80, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

