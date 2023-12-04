SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given a C$24.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins set a C$28.50 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.29.
View Our Latest Report on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.