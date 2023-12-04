Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a reduce rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,317.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,317.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $1,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,927,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,613,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,617,985 shares of company stock valued at $15,355,317 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Snap by 4.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 8.8% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

