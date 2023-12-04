Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,751 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.68% of Snap-on worth $103,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $302,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.74. The stock had a trading volume of 58,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.78 and its 200 day moving average is $267.65. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $220.21 and a 52-week high of $297.26.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,058. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

