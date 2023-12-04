Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,885 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,989,089 shares of company stock worth $466,326,545. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $153.84 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $414.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.61 and its 200-day moving average is $158.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

