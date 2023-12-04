Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Akaris Global Partners LP increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,630.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,336.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,287.44. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $815.85 and a 1 year high of $1,660.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,706.07.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

