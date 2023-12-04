Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $459.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $466.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $431.05 and a 200 day moving average of $431.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

