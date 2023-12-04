Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,903 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $161.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.13 and a 200-day moving average of $141.30. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $161.29. The stock has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

