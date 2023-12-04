Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Buys 21,563 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,563 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after buying an additional 6,580,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after buying an additional 5,711,599 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $101.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $403.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

