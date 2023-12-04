Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.9% of Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 120.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 161,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,734,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 136.7% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 21,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $79,484,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $386.04 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $394.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.96.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.