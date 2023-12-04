Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Has $17.89 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.6% of Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $422.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.02. The firm has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

