Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $118.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

