Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,518 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

