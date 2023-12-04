Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock opened at $362.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.37 and a 200-day moving average of $342.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $363.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

