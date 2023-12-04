Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 50,845 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,845 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $73.08 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

