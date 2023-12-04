Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 603 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

Accenture Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $337.65 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $338.50. The stock has a market cap of $212.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.48.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

