Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.71.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $185.97 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $193.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Snowflake by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,481,000 after buying an additional 623,277 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,685,000 after buying an additional 80,039 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Snowflake by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Snowflake by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,509,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

