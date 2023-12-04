Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNOW. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.71.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $185.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.90. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

