Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading Down 6.3%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.42 and last traded at $50.59. 655,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,610,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.6094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after buying an additional 69,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

