Softcat (LON:SCT) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,540 ($19.45) price objective on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,400 ($17.68) to GBX 1,510 ($19.07) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Softcat alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCT

Softcat Stock Performance

Softcat Company Profile

SCT stock traded up GBX 16.47 ($0.21) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,294.47 ($16.35). The stock had a trading volume of 387,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,350. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,341.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,401.66. Softcat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,061 ($13.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,549 ($19.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,311.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.