Softcat (LON:SCT) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,540 ($19.45) price objective on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,400 ($17.68) to GBX 1,510 ($19.07) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
Softcat Stock Performance
Softcat Company Profile
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
