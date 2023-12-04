Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Gap Down to $29.83

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.83, but opened at $28.96. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 42,498 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SLNO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). Equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 616,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,115,339.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,824,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,322,488.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 616,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,115,339.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,824,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,322,488.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,979 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $110,735.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $912,294. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,523,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,471,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,160,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,563,000.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.