Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Acquired by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP increased its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Sonic Automotive comprises about 4.5% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. EVR Research LP owned 0.99% of Sonic Automotive worth $16,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 920,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $53.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 34,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,846,385.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,274.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

