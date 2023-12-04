Sourcerock Group LLC Acquires 293,794 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,683,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,794 shares during the quarter. Expro Group comprises approximately 3.8% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $29,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPRO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,322,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,166 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,017,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 3,981.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 929,642 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Expro Group by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 780,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Expro Group by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 973,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 700,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Stock Performance

XPRO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.77. 97,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,154. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,576.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $369.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.39 million. Expro Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.77%. On average, analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPRO. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expro Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $314,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,644.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expro Group news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $314,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,644.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 2,600 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $61,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,906.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,021,335 shares of company stock valued at $69,366,617. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

