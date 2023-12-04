Sourcerock Group LLC Acquires 4,365 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Archrock accounts for about 0.3% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 870,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 170,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,365,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,744,000 after buying an additional 506,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Archrock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 211,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Archrock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AROC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 337,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.70. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.04 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 116.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

