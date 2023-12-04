Sourcerock Group LLC Buys 1,055,169 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,722,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055,169 shares during the period. Talos Energy makes up about 10.2% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sourcerock Group LLC owned about 4.61% of Talos Energy worth $79,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TALO. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 140,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,564.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,089,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,273,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

TALO traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $13.55. 270,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,067. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.05. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Talos Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $383.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.