Sourcerock Group LLC Has $7.77 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sourcerock Group LLC reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,638 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up 1.0% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sourcerock Group LLC owned 0.05% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,149 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,384 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.44. 1,028,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Roth Mkm cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.48.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

