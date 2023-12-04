Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Gap Down to $76.74

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.74, but opened at $74.53. Southern Copper shares last traded at $74.56, with a volume of 75,185 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

