SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 141.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after acquiring an additional 566,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 263,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 142.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 225,579 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 1,228.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 217,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 201,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 12.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 129,084 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPTN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.78. 10,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,315. The company has a market capitalization of $788.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $33.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

