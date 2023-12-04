SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,331,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 1,379,787 shares.The stock last traded at $40.21 and had previously closed at $41.07.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,501,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,811,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,033,000 after acquiring an additional 351,672 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,289,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,484 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,045,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,834,000 after acquiring an additional 154,101 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.