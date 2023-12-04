SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,816,485 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 7,323,760 shares.The stock last traded at $187.44 and had previously closed at $192.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

