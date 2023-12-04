SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $189.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $164.32 and a 12-month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

