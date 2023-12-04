SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

SPYG stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.65. 127,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $63.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

