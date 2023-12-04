SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Raised by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,093,000 after purchasing an additional 896,503 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,092,000.

SPYV traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 162,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,673. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

