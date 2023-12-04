SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 256,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 138,818 shares.The stock last traded at $27.19 and had previously closed at $27.41.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $537.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,071,000 after purchasing an additional 352,467 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 945,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

