Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $208.50

Shares of Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 208.50 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.59), with a volume of 133506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177 ($2.24).

Spectra Systems Stock Up 15.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 182.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company has a market cap of £90.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.16.

About Spectra Systems

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

