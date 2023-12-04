Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Acquired by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 84.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands accounts for about 6.2% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $23,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth about $1,471,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $71.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.44. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $85.25.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

