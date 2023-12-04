Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $32.74. Approximately 200,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 573,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Sphere Entertainment Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $4.29. The business had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 49.01% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

